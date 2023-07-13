Walter Presents: ‘Sløborn’ on C4 Streaming and Channel 4 this week

Walter Presents is bringing ‘Sløborn’, the gruelling story of a German Island seized by a deadly virus, to Channel 4 and C4 Streaming this weekend.

Filmed a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the series is created by Christian Alvart and stars Emily Kusche, Alexander Scheer and Aaron Hilmer.

In Sløborn, a coming-of-age drama and post-apocalyptic disaster thriller merge to form an enthralling series which will resonate with us all. A vicious strain of bird flu plagues a small community living on an island in the North Sea. After a boat is discovered on the coast of the island with two bodies on board, a group of teenagers develop horrifying flu-like symptoms. This sparks further investigation into the deaths of the two passengers who may have brought a fast-spreading and deadly strain of flu to the island. The island is cut off from the rest of society and left to fend for themselves, leaving them in a terrifying state of panic.

Meanwhile, the authorities are desperate to find a cure and will use whatever and whoever they can to find it. As their lives hang in the balance the island’s inhabitants are forced to make decisions that could change their lives forever. Delicately shot, this prophetic series explores a devastating scenario which we all know too well.

Walter Presents: ‘Sløborn’ launches on Channel 4 at 11pm on Sunday 16th July 2023. The full boxset is available on C4 Streaming from Friday 14th July 2023.