Depeche Mode extends ‘Memento Mori’ Tour with new European dates in 2024

Depeche Mode fans have reason to rejoice as the iconic band announces the expansion of their highly acclaimed Memento Mori Tour with 29 new European dates in 2024. Following their successful stadium and arena shows across Europe, Mexico, Canada, and the US this summer and fall, the tour will continue into the next year, allowing fans to experience the raw and emotive power of Depeche Mode’s live performances once again.

The European leg of the tour will kick off on 22nd January2024, at London’s O2 Arena and conclude on April 5 after multiple nights at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany. Throughout the 22-city tour, the band will also perform multiple nights at renowned venues such as Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Madrid’s Wizink Center, Milan’s Mediolanum Forum, and more. With over two million tickets already sold, the Memento Mori Tour, consisting of 110 dates, is set to become one of Depeche Mode’s largest tours to date and one of the biggest worldwide tours of 2023.

As a band that has sold more than 100 million records and captivated over 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode continues to be an ever-evolving and influential musical force. Their critically acclaimed 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, released on 24th March 2023, coincided with the launch of the ‘Memento Mori’ Tour.

In line with their commitment to philanthropy, Depeche Mode has partnered with luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot for the Memento Mori Tour. Together, they support Conservation Collective, a global network of foundations dedicated to promoting grassroots environmental initiatives, particularly those addressing plastic pollution, waste management, and environmental cleanups. Furthermore, Depeche Mode is collaborating with Live Nation’s Green Nation team to reduce single-use plastics, enhance recycling efforts, and minimize waste during the tour and at venues. For more information on this partnership and the environmental programs, please visit hublot.depechemode.com.

The full list of dates for 2024 is:

Winter 2024 European Shows – Just Announced



January 22 London, UK O2 Arena

January 24 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

January 29 Manchester, UK AO Arena

January 31 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro



February 3 Dublin, IE 3Arena

February 6 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

February 8 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

February 10 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

February 13 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 17 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena

February 22 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

February 24 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

February 27 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena

February 29 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena



March 3 Paris, FR Accor Arena

March 5 Paris, FR Accor Arena

March 7 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

March 12 Madrid, ES Wizink Center

March 14 Madrid, ES Wizink Center

March 16 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

March 19 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

March 21 Bilbao, ES BEC

March 23 Torino, IT Pala Alpitour

March 26 Budapest, HU MVM Dome

March 28 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

March 30 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum



April 3 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

April 5 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena



For a full listing of tour dates, on-sale times, and ticket information, please visit depechemode.com.