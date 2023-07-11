Dan + Shay preview new music with vulnerable ‘The Drive’ video

Dan + Shay is on the verge of releasing new music and to mark the occasion they’ve released a new video titled ‘The Drive’.

The video sees the duo – Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney – having an honest conversation about how the band almost came to an end after the pair stopped speaking for four months. The revelation has come as a surprise to fans who had no idea that anything was wrong behind-the-scenes. You can watch the full video at the top of this article to see the entire conversation.

To date, Dan + Shay has released four studio albums – ‘Where It All Began’ (2014), ‘Obsessed’ (2016), ‘Dan + Shay’ (2018) and ‘Good Things’ (2021). The duo has enjoyed massive number one hits in the shape of ‘From The Ground Up’, ‘Tequila’ and ‘10,000 Hours’ featuring Justin Bieber.

They have won three Grammy awards and embarked on several tours across the globe. It was recently announced that Dan + Shay will be the first duo to appear on ‘The Voice US’ as coaches, and they’ll be sharing a red chair in 2024.

To make sure you’re one of the first to hear Dan + Shay’s new music, pre-save it at https://danandshay.lnk.to/presave.