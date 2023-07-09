The Darkness announces special 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Permission To Land’ album

The Darkness has announced a special reissue of their ‘Permission to Land’ album to mark its 20th anniversary titled ‘Permission To Land… Again.’ The album will be available on 6th October 2023, via Warner Music.

Frontman Justin Hawkins reflects on the release, stating, “So much has happened since the original release of ‘Permission To Land’ that I can hardly believe it’s only been 20 years. The past two decades have been eventful because of the impact our debut album had. I’m grateful for every second of this experience and delighted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the best debut album by The Darkness of all time. Happy birthday PTL!”

Credit: Warner Music

To commemorate this milestone, the beloved British rock band presents a special 4CD/1DVD release. The collection includes the full original album, rare B-sides, bonus unreleased demos, and live albums from their iconic shows at London’s Astoria (2003), Knebworth (in support of Robbie Williams in 2003), and Wembley Arena (2004). A 2CD edition with a reduced track listing will also be available.

The DVD features footage from the Knebworth and Astoria shows, as well as music videos for their hit singles, including ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love,’ ‘Get Your Hands Off My Woman,’ and ‘Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End).’ Additionally, it includes a ‘History Of The Darkness’ documentary and behind-the-scenes footage from the ‘Permission To Land’ era.

‘Permission To Land… Again’ will also be released as a 5LP vinyl, mirroring the 4CD track listing. The original 1LP vinyl, which has been out of print since its original release in 2003, will be made available for purchase once again, along with a new special blue/black marbled limited edition color variant.

Following their successful performance alongside Guns N’ Roses at BST Hyde Park last week, The Darkness is embarking on a world tour starting in the USA in October and continuing throughout Europe in November. The band has also announced UK & Ireland tour dates, beginning on December 2nd in Belfast, with shows in Dublin, Norwich, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, and Nottingham. The tour concludes on December 16th in Wolverhampton.

The shows promise to be a grand spectacle, with the band performing the foot-stomping, guitar-wailing, groove-making masterpiece album in its entirety, along with a ‘Best Of The Rest’ set featuring hits and fan favorites from their six subsequent studio albums.

After 20 years, The Darkness still holds their rock stardom high, and fans can look forward to experiencing ‘Permission To Land… Again.’