Watch: Maluma and Nicky Jam team up with The Chainsmokers for ‘Celular’

In a groundbreaking collaboration that is set to make waves in the music industry, Latin music powerhouses Maluma and Nicky Jam have joined forces with renowned New York DJs and producers, The Chainsmokers. Together, they have created an electrifying fusion that is sure to shake up the music scene. The result of this explosive partnership is their latest single titled ‘Celular’, a Latin-urban melody that combines the unique talents and styles of these exceptional artists.

‘Celular’ is a captivating song that seamlessly blends Latin and urban rhythms, with an added special touch of incorporating sounds from regional Mexican music. This infusion of diverse influences brings an authentic and fresh twist to the track, setting it apart from the rest. The result is a vibrant and infectious musical proposal that is poised to dominate playlists throughout the summer season.

The accompanying music video for ‘Celular’ is a true masterpiece that captivates viewers from the very first second. Inspired by the popular reality show format of ‘The Bachelor’, the video immerses Nicky Jam, Maluma, and The Chainsmokers in a thrilling love story. The three artists become contestants in this unique competition, surrounded by an array of fascinating characters who inject comedy and mischief into the plot.

Shot in the vibrant city of Miami, the ‘Celular’ video was expertly directed by the talented Justice Silvera and produced by Michael Brett Breslauer. They successfully captured the high-energy and festive spirit of the song in each scene, resulting in a production that boasts cinematic quality and meticulous aesthetics. The ‘Celular’ video delivers a visually immersive experience that perfectly complements the song’s infectious appeal.

With ‘Celular’, Maluma, Nicky Jam, and The Chainsmokers have created a remarkable collaboration that transcends boundaries and showcases their unparalleled artistry. Be sure to tune in to this dynamic release and experience the fusion of talent that promises to leave an indelible mark on the music landscape.