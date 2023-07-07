Listen: Ashley McBryde debuts ‘Made for This’ from upcoming album ‘The Devil I Know’

GRAMMY award-winning artist Ashley McBryde, following the recent announcement of her highly anticipated album ‘The Devil I Know’ set for release on 8th September 2023 via Warner Music Nashville, has unveiled the album opener, ‘Made For This’.

‘Made For This’ co-written by McBryde and Travis Meadows, is a testament to the life of touring musicians and the sacrifices they make to pursue their dreams. McBryde’s personal experiences of life on the road are reflected in the song’s lyrics, which also pay homage to members of the military, truck drivers, and individuals who work long or unconventional hours, sacrificing time with their families.

McBryde says, “Travis Meadows and I wrote ‘Made For This,’ and at the time, I was still touring in a van and he was using his truck, so we definitely had touring and the life of musicians top of mind,” shares McBryde. “But this song reaches beyond that. It’s not just touring musicians and bands and crews who are on the road 200+ days a year who are ‘calling home for a telephone goodnight kiss.’ It’s also members of our military, our truck drivers and those that work long or odd hours sacrificing time with their family. We’re lucky we’re made for this.”

Previously a live staple for McBryde and her band Deadhorse, ‘Made For This’ is now available as a studio recording, capturing the energy and spirit of their performances. Coinciding with the release, the second season of McBryde’s ‘Made For This’ web series is set to premiere on Monday 10th July at 11 a.m. CT. The series provides an inside look into McBryde’s life on the road, showcasing her band and crew as they travel the world. Viewers will gain unique perspectives, from backstage moments to tour bus camaraderie, offering a glimpse into the life of a touring musician.

McBryde’s previous releases have garnered critical acclaim, with her single ‘Light On In The Kitchen’ climbing the charts and earning a spot on Rolling Stone’s “Best Songs of 2023 So Far” list. The lead single has been praised for its luminous guitars, tender delivery, and messages of support. Other tracks from the upcoming album, such as the title track ‘The Devil I Know’ and ‘Learned To Lie’, have also received high praise from critics, further showcasing McBryde’s storytelling prowess and impressive songwriting skills.

Recently, McBryde was honored with the Billboard Country Power Players Groundbreaker Award, recognizing her as one of country music’s great storytellers who stays true to her artistry.