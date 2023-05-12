Sunny Sweeney releases ‘Don’t Think Twice…’ ft Rissi Palmer, Miko Marks and Tami Neislon

“Getting to play music for a living is wild, but getting to work with friends on such fun projects makes me fall in love with music all over again,” says ACM-nominated vocalist and songwriter Sunny Sweeney. In this case, her friends are fellow powerhouse artists Rissi Palmer, Miko Marks, and Tami Neilson. And the project she is referring to? A waltzing, heartfelt cut of Bob Dylan’s beloved classic, ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.’ “Working with Miko, Rissi, and Tami on one of my favorite Bob Dylan songs is simply just a dream,” says Sweeney. “I feel like we have all lived a little and all ‘felt the words.’”

Co-produced by Sweeney and long-time guitarist, Harley Husbands, ‘Don’t Think Twice’ rides a 6/8 drum groove as each singer takes her turn with the song’s near-perfect verses. The production is accentuated by a multi-part horn arrangement by Doug Corcoran, vintage sounding Hammond organ by Kevin McKendree, Husbands’ soulful electric guitar fills, and Joanna Janét floating in and out on harmony vocals, all creating a retro backdrop for Sweeney, Palmer, Marks, and Neilson to feel out each verse in their own way.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of Sunny’s work, so it was a total honor to sing on a track with her,” says Palmer. “Add in Miko and Tami, who I’m also a fan of, and you’ve pretty much got a dream team.” Marks adds, “I’m elated that I get to be on a record with women I admire and am really glad that Sunny had this beautiful and heartfelt idea to collaborate.” Neilson, honored to be included with some of her favorite contemporaries, said, “Sunny didn’t even have to say what song it was…phone book, car manual? I’m in!”

In addition to the release of ‘Don’t Think Twice,’ Sweeney also just released a stellar cover of Emmylou Harris’s ‘Red Dirt Girl’ with fellow Texan Jamie Lin Wilson. She is also featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents exhibit which opened last month in Nashville, Tennessee and runs through February 2024. Sweeney’s hard-to-miss, sparkly guitar, hats from Standard Hat Works in Waco, Texas, and a handmade wooden sculpture made by Sweeney’s stepdad, Paul Strickland, in honor of her song ‘Poet’s Prayer’ were lent to the museum for this one year, limited-time display.

