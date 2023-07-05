Kerry Washington announces 8-city book tour for upcoming memoir ‘Thicker Than Water’

Acclaimed actor, director, producer, and activist Kerry Washington is set to embark on a thrilling eight-city book tour this fall in conjunction with the release of her highly anticipated memoir, ‘Thicker Than Water’ (released 26th September 2023; Little, Brown Spark).

Fans and readers will have the opportunity to spend an enchanting evening with one of Hollywood’s most influential stars as she engages in an intimate conversation that sheds light on her experiences both on and off-screen. Kerry will provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her extraordinary life as an artist, advocate, entrepreneur, mother, daughter, wife, and Black woman. Throughout the tour, she will share valuable lessons learned from healing childhood wounds, embracing adversity, and the wisdom acquired from her illustrious career. Audiences will be inspired to embark on their own journey of self-discovery and find a deeper sense of belonging in the world.

The ‘Thicker Than Water’ Tour will commence in Washington’s hometown of the Bronx and will continue with stops in Detroit, MI; New York, NY; Washington, DC; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Los Angeles, CA; London, UK; and Manchester, UK. The tour, developed and supervised by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and produced by Live Nation Urban, promises an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Tickets for the general public will be available for purchase starting Friday 16th June at 10:00 AM local time. To secure your spot, visit KerryWashingtonbook.com for US tour dates and LiveNation.co.uk for UK tour dates. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with Kerry Washington and be inspired by her incredible journey.

The full dates for the tour are:

September

Saturday 23 Bronx, NY Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club “Day For Kids Festival”

Sunday 24 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit in partnership with Source Booksellers

Tuesday 26 New York, NY Perelman Performing Arts Center in partnership with The Strand

Wednesday 27 Washington, DC George Washington University’s Lisner Theater in partnership with Politics & Prose

Thursday 28 Chicago, IL Athenaeum Center in partnership with The Book Cellar

Saturday 30 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle in partnership with A Cappella Books

October

Sunday 1 Los Angeles, CA Palace Theater in partnership with Booksoup

Friday 20 London, UK Southbank Centre (Queen Elizabeth Hall) (as part of London

Literature Festival 2023)

Saturday 21 Manchester, UK RNCM Theatre