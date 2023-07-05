Anne-Marie releases new track ‘Trainwreck’ – take a listen

British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie has delighted fans with the release of her latest track, ‘Trainwreck,’ from her highly anticipated third album. Produced by Billen Ted and written by Anne-Marie, Kamille, and Plested, the song captures the liberating feeling of breaking free from a toxic relationship.

Anne-Marie shares her insight on the track, explaining, “The song is about being with someone who’s not good for you, but you stay with them because you’re scared of what will come afterwards. However, once you leave them, you realize how much happier you are without them in your life.”

As a precursor to her upcoming album, titled ‘Unhealthy’, Anne-Marie recently released the lead single of the same name. Featuring pop/country legend Shania Twain, the country-influenced anthem has been steadily climbing the UK charts and made it into the Top 20 last week. The official music video, directed by Olivia Rose, takes inspiration from classic Western movies, with Anne-Marie and Shania engaging in an epic standoff.

Drawing from various aspects of her life, Anne-Marie’s ‘Unhealthy’ offers listeners a glimpse into her beautifully imperfect world. The album reflects on past relationships, allowing Anne-Marie to process and make sense of them, while also embracing positive new connections. Through the journey depicted in the album, listeners will experience the transformation from chaos to contentment. ‘Unhealthy’ showcases an empowered and bolder version of Anne-Marie, exuding confidence and a newfound sense of bliss.

The track listing for ‘Unhealthy’ is:

1. SUCKS TO BE YOU

2. SAD B!TCH

3. PSYCHO (FT. AITCH)

4. HAUNT YOU

5. TRAINWRECK

6. GRUDGE

7. OBSESSED

8. KILLS ME TO LOVE YOU

9. UNHEALTHY WITH SHANIA TWAIN

10. IRISH GOODBYE

11. CUCKOO

12. YOU & I (FT. KHALID)

13. NEVER LOVED ANYONE BEFORE

See Anne-Marie on tour at the following dates later this year:

14 Nov Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

16 Nov Cologne, Germany E Werk

18 Nov Paris, France Olympia

20 Nov Cardiff, UK Cardiff International Area

23 Nov Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

25 Nov Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

26 Nov Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

29 Nov London, UK The O2