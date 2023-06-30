David Nail releases new EP ‘Best of Me’ that includes terrific new song ‘Silverado’

Acclaimed country music singer and songwriter, David Nail released his new 4-song EP, ‘Best of Me’ today featuring his previous high streaming releases and the brand new single ‘Silverado.’ The EP features a blend of contemporary country sounds and introspective storytelling. It tells the story of the evolution of a summer fling as heard on ‘Sunset Carousel’ to the special moment of preparing to pop the question in the lauded solo write, ‘Best of Me.’ Fans can stream and download here: https://lnk.to/BOMEP.

This new EP is an avenue of Nail’s artistic evolution, following a string of critically acclaimed albums. With his unparalleled vocal talents and captivating songwriting, David Nail continues to solidify his place in country music.

‘Silverado’ is one of the most fun songs I’ve ever been a part of writing, and there was an immediate feeling in the room that this would be a blast playing live! We initially planned to release this last Fall but the pause allowed us to really take another look at it, and I think, enhance the overall sound,” Nail said.

David and his wife, Catherine sat down for an intimate weekly series telling their story about their first meeting at the Nashville staple, Tin Roof, and how David asked Catherine’s father for permission to ask her for her hand in marriage. Watch the series here: https://youtu.be/CV1VfzWes5I

Best of Me EP Track Listing:

1. Sunset Carousel (David Nail, Grant Vogel, Robyn Collins)

2. Wherever You Are Tonight (David Nail, Grant Vogel, Robyn Collins)

3. Best of Me (David Nail)

4. Silverado (David Nail, Grant Vogel, Robyn Collins)

Nail just announced a string of shows out West following a stop at the world-famous Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth on July 15. To stay up to date and to purchase tickets, please visit davidnail.com.