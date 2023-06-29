The 3 best Marvel comic storylines that haven’t been made into films yet

Marvel Comics has a vast catalog of captivating storylines that have enthralled readers for generations. While many of these narratives have been successfully adapted into blockbuster films, there are still several hidden gems that remain untapped by Marvel Studios. Here we shed light on three of the most compelling Marvel comic storylines that have yet to be adapted into films, highlighting their potential for cinematic success.

Planet Hulk

Planet Hulk is an epic storyline written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Carlo Pagulayan. The arc follows the Incredible Hulk, who is banished from Earth and finds himself on the planet Sakaar, a brutal gladiatorial world. This story offers a perfect blend of action, adventure, and emotional depth, exploring the Hulk’s struggle to find redemption and the consequences of unchecked power. The visually stunning battles, complex character relationships, and the exploration of themes such as honor, sacrifice, and redemption make Planet Hulk a prime candidate for an exhilarating standalone film and an obvious sequel with the follow up story ‘World War Hulk’.

Annihilation

Annihilation is a cosmic event that revitalised Marvel’s cosmic characters and introduced a new wave of cosmic storytelling. Written by Keith Giffen with help from the likes of Dan Abnett, Simon Furman and Javier Grillo-Marzauch and illustrated by Andrea Di Vito, the storyline sees Annihilus, the ruler of the Negative Zone, launching an all-out assault on the Marvel Universe. The event brings together cosmic heroes like Nova, Star-Lord, Gamora, and others as they fight to save the galaxy from utter destruction. ‘Annihilation’ presents an opportunity to explore the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe in a grand and visually stunning space opera, filled with epic battles, compelling character arcs, and high-stakes storytelling. This would be a perfect vehicle to introduce the post-James Gunn ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ team as characters like Phyla-Vell (the girl in the post credit scene of the last Guardians film) and Peter Quill and Gamora all figure. It would need to come a little way down the line, though, as characters like Nova, Galactus and the Silver Surfer have yet to grace the screen in the MCU and there would need to be shift or retconning with Thanos too.

Old Man Logan

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, Old Man Logan depicts a world where supervillains have conquered and divided the United States into territories ruled by various criminal factions. Logan, a former superhero known as Wolverine, has retired from the world of violence, haunted by a tragic event in his past. Living a quiet life with his family, Logan is drawn back into the chaos when he embarks on a dangerous journey across the country to deliver a package and confront his inner demons.

The story primarily focuses on Logan’s journey of self-discovery and redemption. As Logan faces the harsh realities of this brutal world, readers witness his transformation from a broken and defeated man to a relentless force of justice. The journey allows Logan to confront his own violent nature and rediscover the hero within him, leading to intense character growth and a powerful exploration of personal sacrifice.

Old Man Logan delves into themes of loss, regret, and the cyclical nature of violence. The bleak and desolate setting serves as a metaphor for the erosion of hope and the consequences of unchecked power. The narrative explores the corrupting influence of evil, as well as the enduring spirit of heroism and the potential for redemption even in the face of overwhelming darkness. It also examines the legacy of the superhero genre and reflects on the price heroes often pay for their choices. It would be a perfect vehicle for Hugh Jackman to star in as he gets a little older. You can find elements of this story and his character in the 2017 film, ‘Logan’ which was meant to be Jackman’s swan-song in as the character of Wolverine.

Marvel Comics boasts a treasure trove of untapped storylines that are ripe for cinematic adaptation. From the cosmic battles of ‘Planet Hulk’ to the emotionally charged ‘Annihilation,’ and the morally complex ‘Old Man Logan,’ these storylines offer unique opportunities to captivate audiences with their thrilling narratives, rich character development, and thought-provoking themes. By exploring these unexplored Marvel gems, the cinematic universe can continue to expand, delighting fans with fresh and exciting interpretations of beloved characters and stories.