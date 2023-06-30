Tim Hicks releases summer anthem ‘Yee to the Haw’ from his ‘Campfire Troubadour Vol. II’ album

Heating up the summer season, multi-platinum, JUNO award nominated artist Tim Hicks proves why he’s the king of summer with the release of rowdy anthem ‘Yee to the Haw’ – available for streaming today. Featuring Hicks’ trademark party-ready style that put him on the map, ‘Yee to the Haw’ will be echoing across Country and festival stages all summer long.

“I dare you not to smile when you hear this song! It’s just SO much fun,” Hicks shares. “Upbeat, feels good, bit of a 90’s country vibe with a modern twist – what else do you want in a summer single?! I wrote this with Jeff Coplan, Bruce Wallace, and Phil Barton on one of our now infamous “wildcard nights” in Nashville, way back in 2019. Honestly, I forgot about it, and so did the rest of us! That is, until Jeff Coplan demoed it out and sent it over. I smiled so hard when I heard it, I couldn’t not put it out! So, from the knuckleheads that brought you “No Truck Song” and “Stronger Beer”, here’s “Yee To the Haw”! Hell to the yeah! Hope you dig.”

‘Yee To The Haw’ comes on the heels of Hicks’ Canadian summer inspired acoustic album Campfire Troubadour Volume II – from summer days to bonfire nights, Hicks has every mood covered with his recent roll out of music. This fall, he’ll be taking the new collection on the road across Canada, performing acoustic arrangements and stripped back versions of fan favourites, along with the tracks from his new EP, the Campfire Troubadour Tour brings the intimacy of a summer night to stage of theatres across the country. With special guests, including an emerging Canadian female artist opening each night, the Campfire shows bring a unique live experience to fans.