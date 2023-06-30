Etta Marcus releases new single ‘Mechanical Bull’

Etta Marcus, the talented 22-year-old musician, is back with her latest single ‘Mechanical Bull,’ out now on Polydor Records. This release follows her critically acclaimed EP ‘Heart-Shaped Bruise’ in January, which garnered high praise.

‘Mechanical Bull’ is a sarcastic love letter that delves into the perpetual nature of a monotonous lifestyle. Etta explains, “I wanted to express my desires and fears surrounding the rejection of conformity and the inherent embarrassment that accompanies stepping outside of societal expectations.”

The single was co-written with producer Josh Scarbrow, Etta’s creative partner, and produced/mixed by Rodhaidh McDonald, known for his work with artists such as The xx and Beck.

‘Mechanical Bull’ offers a glimpse into the musical world Marcus has been crafting while secluded in a cabin in Whitstable. Sonically, it represents another evolution in the singer-songwriter’s style, defying categorization and establishing her unique artistic identity. Critics have drawn comparisons to the likes of Lana Del Rey, Fiona Apple, Sharon Van Etten, and Phoebe Bridgers, but Etta’s influences range from David Bowie and Joni Mitchell to Radiohead and Everything But The Girl. She resists being confined to a specific genre, stating, “If anyone calls me something, I immediately want to do the opposite. How would you describe a concoction of Cass Elliot, The Strokes, and a wannabe Jeff Buckley?”

Marcus’s journey has been marked by resilience and artistic growth. After being expelled from jazz school at the onset of the pandemic, she faced challenging times. However, in the past two years, she has amassed a dedicated following drawn to her captivating storytelling abilities, establishing herself as one of the most compelling new artists of our time.

Fans can catch Marcus performing at various festivals throughout the summer, including Barn On The Farm, Latitude, Camp Bestival, and Green Man.