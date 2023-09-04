Twinnie unleashes fiery ‘psycho song’ ‘Just Like Earle’ in a bold departure from her sad girl era

In the world of country music, it’s often said that “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” Nashville-based country crossover artist Twinnie is living proof that this adage holds true, especially with her self-proclaimed “psycho song” titled ‘Just Like Earle.’ This new single is a pulsating country anthem infused with biting cynicism and sarcasm, drawing inspiration from The Chicks’ ‘Goodbye Earl’ and Sza’s ‘Kill Bill.’

Twinnie, known for her colorful language and striking productions, takes her music to the next level with this latest track, breaking away from the melancholic vibes of her recent releases, including ‘The Way I Loved You,’ ‘Bad Man,’ and ‘Sad Boy.’ ‘Just Like Earle’ offers a fresh perspective on her upcoming ‘Blue Hour’ EP, set to drop this October.

Reflecting on the single, Twinnie shares her perspective: “The only place where murder is legal is in a song. This EP explores the various stages of grief we experience after a breakup. I wanted to inject some lighthearted, humorous relief into the ‘sad girl’ era I’ve been in. I drew inspiration from The Chicks’ ‘Goodbye Earl,’ and I like to think of this song as a sort of sequel to it.”

‘Just Like Earle’ stands out as a potential country radio hit, boasting strong lyrics, creative production, and a vocal performance that showcases Twinnie’s raw talent. The song was penned by Twinnie herself in collaboration with Sophia Scott and David Messy.

Twinnie has garnered critical acclaim from BBC Radio, People, and Billboard. Known for her vibrant pop-infused productions, powerhouse vocals, and country-inspired lyrics, Twinnie’s unique blend of pop music is centered on inclusivity. Having recently made her US radio debut she is building on the success of her Radio 2 Album of The Week release, ‘Hollywood Gypsy,’ as well as her inaugural American label EP, ‘Welcome to the Club,’ which amassed over 22 million streams.