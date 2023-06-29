Dan Davidson announces new summer single ‘He Met a Girl’

Platinum-certified country artist, songwriter and producer Dan Davidson has announced his upcoming summer single ‘He Met A Girl’ is set for release on July 13th. Davidson will be debuting the single live on stage at the Calgary Stampede’s Nashville North on release day. Pre-save “He Met A Girl” HERE.

Check out our interview with Dan from earlier this year after he played the C2C festival in London.

On the new track, Davidson shares: “Sometimes songs just fall out of you, and you don’t have to fight it – that’s when you know it’s good! This was one of those songs. It’s about how everything can change for a guy in an instant, and usually it’s enough to explain it all by saying “He met a girl” – right away, everyone knows what that means. Can’t wait to get the crowd singing this one with me this summer!”

The new single is the second track from Dan Davidson’s upcoming album ‘Nineteen Eighty Something’ where he hits his stride creating an irresistible blend of modernized country with the perfect amount of pop nostalgia. Davidson introduced the project with the hard hitting anthem ‘If These Streets Could Talk’ which debuted his fusion of 80’s synths and electric guitars with a spacey pedal steel and mandolin as he enters this new era of music.

Kicking the year off at the UK’s C2C Festival, Davidson is gearing up for a big year ahead with more international touring and summer festival plays. After a run of summer dates including the Calgary Stampede and closing out Boots & Hearts Music Festival in August, Davidson is headed back to Australia for a run of dates, including two nights at one of the biggest Aussie country festivals, The Gympie Music Muster.