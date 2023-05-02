Listen to Dan Davidson’s new, 80s influenced ‘If These Streets Could Talk’ now

Today, Platinum-certified country artist, songwriter and producer Dan Davidson embarks on his bold next chapter with the release of his 80’s infused new single ‘If These Streets Could Talk.’ Blending the sounds of 80’s synths and electric guitars with a spacey pedal steel and mandolin, Davidson creates his own irresistible brand of modernized country with the perfect amount of pop nostalgia. We interviewed Dan last month and you can read that right here.

“I’m SO excited to get this out to the world. This single marks the beginning of probably my most creative record to date,” Davidson shares. “It pulls in vibes from the 80s explores a totally new side of my writing. I think it’s an artist’s duty to the fans to try their best to not repeat themselves – and I kept that in mind while writing this song with my friends Tim Hicks and Dave Thompson!”

With over 20 million worldwide streams, the Alberta born artist has undeniably carved out his path as one of Canada’s most successful indie exports. After nearly a decade of playing well-known Canadian indie rock band Tupelo Honey (who had several top 40 hits, top selling iTunes records and toured with bands like Bon Jovi), Dan Davidson exploded onto the Canadian country scene in 2016 when the release of his second single ‘Found’ (co-written by Clayton Bellamy of The Road Hammers) sky-rocketed up the charts and he became the #1 charting indie artist in Canada. It was also the #1 selling Canadian country song for several weeks and went on to become certified Platinum in Canada. Since then, the rising artist has seen 7 CCMA Award nominations, 10 ACMA awards, and Top 20 charting numbers in both Canada and Australia.

Recently performing at the UK’s C2C Festival, Davidson is gearing up for a big year ahead with more international touring and summer festival plays. After a run of summer dates and closing out Boots & Hearts Music Festival in August, Davidson is headed back to Australia to perform two nights at one of the biggest Aussie country festivals, The Gympie Music Muster.

‘If These Streets Could Talk’ sets the pace for the new brand of country Davidson has in store from his upcoming record ‘Nineteen Eighty Something’, slated to drop later this year. Be sure to follow @itsdandavidson across social platforms or visit www.dandavidsonmusic.com for more information on new music and tour dates.