Tommy Prine releases his debut album ‘This Far South’ & announces UK tour dates

After keeping his musical creations under wraps for some time, Tommy Prine has emerged with a remarkable debut album ‘This Far South,’ which delves into the triumphs and tragedies of life. Working with Ruston Kelly and Gena Johnson, two of his close friends turned collaborators, Prine found the encouragement he needed to step out of the shadows and share his music with the world. The album, produced by Kelly and Johnson, has already garnered significant attention and critical acclaim.

‘This Far South’ is an emotionally charged and universally relatable debut that weaves together a tapestry of musical influences. Prine’s lyrics explore existential questions and personal experiences, creating a captivating sonic journey. Growing up in Nashville, music, art, and writing surrounded Prine, and while his late father, John, played a significant role in his musical development, it’s Prine’s unique perspective and creative path that sets him apart.

“I feel like I’ve learned more about myself in the last year and a half than I ever have in my life,” Prine says. “And I think that speaks a lot to doing something that I’m passionate about. I love and respect the craft. Just hitting the road and doing what so many people before me have done and will continue to do, it’s really resonated with me. I think it has transformed me into the person that I am meant to be.”

Fans can now immerse themselves in the complete musical experience of ‘This Far South’ by streaming or purchasing the album here.

To celebrate the release, Prine will be embarking on the This Far South Tour this summer. Starting on June 30th in Atlanta, Georgia, the tour will cover various locations across the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. The first leg of the tour will take Prine through the Southeast and Midwest until August, followed by an exciting lineup of shows in the UK and Ireland. The second leg in October will bring Prine to both coasts. For a comprehensive list of tour dates, please visit tommyprine.com/tour.

As the Associated Press aptly stated, “Anyone who listens will hear the promise of an artist following his heart with uncommon courage.” Tommy Prine’s debut album, “This Far South,” marks the beginning of an exciting musical journey that is bound to captivate audiences far and wide.

UK tour dates:

Aug. 25 – London, UK – Lafayette +

Aug. 26-27 – Lutterworth, UK – The Long Road Festival

Aug. 29 – Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

Aug. 30 – Birkenhead, UK – The Swinging Arm

Aug. 31 – Glasgow, UK – Glad Cafe

Sept. 1 – Newcastle upon Tyne – Cluny 2

Sept. 3 – Cambridge, UK – The Portland Arms