First trailer released for ‘Dumb Money’

Exciting news for movie enthusiasts as Black Bear releases the highly anticipated first trailer for ‘Dumb Money’, a gripping tale of fortunes won and lost during the legendary David vs. Goliath GameStop short squeeze that forever altered the landscape of Wall Street.

‘Dumb Money’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring renowned actors such as Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen. Directed by the talented Craig Gillespie, the screenplay was masterfully crafted by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, based on the book ‘The Antisocial Network’ penned by Ben Mezrich.

‘Dumb Money’ is based on the insane true story of the YouTuber who brought Wall Street to its knees and got rich by turning the video-game retailer GameStop into the world’s hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

‘Dumb Money’ arrives in cinemas on 22nd September and you can watch the trailer at the top of this article.