Beverley Knight marks 50th birthday with new album ‘The Fifth Chapter’

Beverley Knight is marking her 50th birthday with the release of new album ‘The Fifth Chapter’ on 29th September 2023 via Tag8/BMG.

The album sees Knight collaborating with songwriters including Diane Warren, Seb Coe, Ollie Green and Andrew Roachford, and producers Jimmy Hogarth, AC Burrell, Mitch Allen & Josh Cohen/DJ Waldie. ‘The Fifth Chapter’ is Knight’s first collection of new music in seven years.

Credit: Tag8/BMG

Knight explains; “My new album covers the kaleidoscope of my soul influences from disco, R&B, funk, gospel through to northern soul and big ballades. Maintaining a dual career in acting meant that for the first time I stepped back from my usual songwriting to allow some of the world’s greatest songwriters to scribe my thoughts. This album is a true team effort of incredible talents for which I am truly grateful.

The album’s lead single, ‘Last One On My Mind’, is a slice of contemporary soul/pop. “’Last One On My Mind’ is a sassy no nonsense but joyous sounding song with a big nod to modern disco,” Knight notes. “It’s about taking your power back from a former lover and striding into the future. It gets in you and stays there.”

The album will be supported by Knight’s biggest-ever UK tour to date. She will perform 20 headline dates across the UK throughout October and November.

Fans can see Knight on tour at the following dates later this year:

OCTOBER

17 – Reading Hexagon

18 – Bath Forum

19 – Cardiff St David’s Hall

21 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

23 – Sheffield City Hall

24 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

16 – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

28 – Gateshead Sage

29 – Northampton Derngate

31 – Leicester De Montfort Hall



NOVEMBER

02 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

03 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

04 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

06 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

07 – Brighton Dome

09 – York Barbican

10 – Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre

11 – Bournemouth Pavilion

13 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

14 – London Palladium