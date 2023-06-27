10cc announces ‘The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour’ for Spring 2024

Rock legends 10cc are returning to the road in 2024 for ‘The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour’, following the immense success of their sell-out ‘Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour’ in 2022.

The tour announcement coincides with the band’s triumphant conclusion of their five-week tour in Australia and New Zealand, receiving rave reviews along the way. This extensive tour marked their longest stint in the region, solidifying their status as one of the most enduring acts in the industry.

Kicking off in Bristol on 7th March, the UK tour encompasses a total of 18 concerts, including a highly anticipated return to London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall on 25th March. Leading the touring band is Graham Gouldman, the sole remaining founding member still performing.

Gouldman states, “In our formative years, it was all about the songs, and it’s the same for us now. We play them with love and energy, hit after hit after hit… we show no mercy.”

With over 15 million albums sold in the UK alone, 10cc has an impressive catalogue that includes eleven Top 10 hits, including three No. 1 singles: ‘Rubber Bullets’, ‘Dreadlock Holiday’, and the ubiquitous ‘I’m Not In Love’.

The band lineup consists of Graham Gouldman on bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and vocals; Rick Fenn on lead guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, and vocals; Paul Burgess on drums, percussion, and keyboards; Keith Hayman on keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, and vocals; and Iain Hornal on electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, and vocals.

Before embarking on the UK tour in Spring, 10cc will toure Europe during the Autumn, treating fans across Holland, Belgium, and Germany to a 17-date tour.

The full list of dates is:

Thursday 7th March – Bristol Beacon

Friday 8th March – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 9th March – Gateshead Sage

Sunday 10th March – York Barbican

Tuesday 12th March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 13th March – Carlisle Sands Centre

Thursday 14th March – Perth Concert Hall

Friday 15th March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 16th March – Sheffield City Hall

Monday 18th March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday 19th March – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Wednesday 20th March – Reading Hexagon

Thursday 21st March – Bournemouth Pavilion

Friday 22nd March – Oxford New Theatre

Saturday 23rd March – Swansea Arena

Monday 25th March – London Royal Albert Hall

Tuesday 26th March – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 27th March – Cardiff St Davids Hall

Tickets are on sale from 30th June 2023 at ticketline.co.uk and royalalberthall.com.