‘Challengers’: Zendaya is caught between two best friends in new trailer

Prepare for an exhilarating cinematic experience with ‘Challengers’, the latest creation from visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (‘Call Me By Your Name’). Starring Zendaya as the tenacious Tashi Duncan, this gripping film explores the world of tennis and the complexities of love and rivalry both on and off the court.

Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach, embodies a relentless spirit that permeates every aspect of her life. Unapologetic and fierce, she is determined to make her mark in the world. Portrayed by the talented Zendaya, Tashi’s character is a force of nature, captivating audiences with her unyielding determination.

Married to a once-champion now on a losing streak, Tashi’s devotion to her husband’s redemption takes an unexpected twist. Played by Mike Faist (known for his role in ‘West Side Story’), Tashi’s spouse becomes entangled in a high-stakes match against Patrick, a washed-up former best friend portrayed by Josh O’Connor (‘The Crown). Complicating matters further, Patrick also happens to be Tashi’s former boyfriend.

As past and present collide, tensions escalate, and the characters find themselves entangled in a web of emotions. Tashi is faced with a profound question: What is she willing to sacrifice in order to achieve victory?

‘Challengers’ will be released on 15th September 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.