Rick Astley to release new album ‘Are We There Yet?’ in October

Rick Astley will release new album ‘Are We There Yet?’ on 6th October 2023 via BMG it has been announced.

His ninth studio album, ‘Are We There Yet?’ features new single “Dippin’ My Feet”, which is out today. The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Beautiful Life’, ‘Are We There Yet?’ sees Astley reflecting and building upon the experiences he’s gone through since that record.

Speaking about the album title Astley shares, “Now, that phrase has multiple meanings. Are we there yet in my musical ambitions? Am I done with my career? Have we arrived? Or are we still travelling?”

The time that Astley spent in America’s heartland together with his lifelong love of soul stalwarts Bill Withers, Al Green and Marvin Gaye also informed the new album. It’s particularly prominent in ‘Dippin My Feet’, which puts an invigorating twist on the legend’s signature style. Rich with scorching, mid-summer vibes, the song sees Astley putting his own feelgood spin on both the Memphis soul tradition and Stax Records’ old school R&B.

Astley adds, “It’s not Americana, but the tag-line at the start of the chorus is: ‘Dippin my feet in the Mississippi River…’ It’s definitely not country, but I’ve never twanged a guitar as much as I have in the past couple of months. And there’s a bit more emotion with those guitar parts. I just think spending five months in America has retuned my ear a little bit.”

‘Are We There Yet?’ is available to pre-order. In addition to its digital release, physical formats include a CD, a CD with a signed postcard, and a coloured vinyl. Rick’s official store offers exclusive products such as a vinyl picture disc, a deluxe CD and a cassette. There is also a CD with an alternative colour sleeve, which will be stocked exclusively by HMV.

Credit: BMG

The track list for ‘Are We There Yet?’ is:

‘Are We There Yet?’ tracklist:

1. Dippin My Feet

2. Letting Go

3. Golden Hour

4. Never Gonna Stop

5. Close (Your Shoes)

6. High Enough

7. Forever and More

8. Driving Me Crazy

9. Maria Love

10. Take Me Back To Your Place

11. Waterfall

12. Blue Sky

Fans who pre-order the album HERE by 7pm on Tuesday 20th June will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 9.30am on Wednesday 21st June and will remain live until remaining tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday 23rd June via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk .

This November Astley will embark on UK headline tour which starts with two prestigious dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall followed by massive arena dates in 2024 culminating at Manchester’s AO Arena. On the tour Astley will be joined by very special guests Belinda Carlisle (except London) and The Feeling (London only). The news comes as he prepares to make his Glastonbury debut this Saturday when he opens the Pyramid Stage

In addition to the new tour dates and Glastonbury, Rick is also confirmed to play Standon Calling (23rd July), Kendal Calling (29th July), Paloznaki Jazzpiknik in Hungary (3rd August), Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen (11th August), Carfest South (25th August), The Big Feastival (27th August) and Radio 2 Live in The Park (17th September).

The full dates for the headline tour are:

2023

Wednesday 01 November London Royal Albert Hall

Thursday 02 November London Royal Albert Hall

2024

Thursday 22 February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 23 February Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturday 24 February Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 26 February Cardiff International Arena

Tuesday 27 February Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 29 February Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 01 March Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Saturday 02 March Manchester AO Arena