Taylor Swift announces European dates for 2024 PLUS important pre-sale information

Taylor Swift announced additional dates to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour today.

The UK & Europe leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will kick off on 9 May 2024 in Paris and wrap up on 17 August 2024 in London. See below for the full list of dates.

To help tickets reach the hands of fans who want to attend the shows, there will be the opportunity to register for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets ahead of the on-sale.

Registration is now open. Fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page HERE up until Thursday 22nd June at 11:59pm (local time) in the UK, and on Friday 23rd June at 11:59pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe.

Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates and times listed below. Fans who want an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities should register once for each city they would like to attend.

Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets. Additional information on the registration process can be found at Taylorswift.com/tour by clicking through to each city.

Fans who participated in the Taylor Swift UK store ‘Midnight’s album pre-order offer will qualify for special pre-sale access to all UK and Ireland shows and will be officially communicated with via the email supplied at checkout.

Tickets for all UK & Europe dates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while ticket inventory lasts.

Taylor Swift UK store ‘Midnights’ pre-order pre-sale access ticket sales start at: