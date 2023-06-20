5 US R&B female groups that ruled the 90s

If you were a teenager in the 90s, chances are that you’re hearing a lot of R&B music at the moment that’s reminiscent of your youth.

With the likes of FLO, Coco Jones and Muni Long harking back to the old-school sounds that dominated the 90s, and drawing inspiration from female artists and groups of that time, it seems like the 90s are back in a big way.

The 1990s saw the rise of several influential and successful female R&B groups. These groups not only achieved commercial success but also had a significant impact on the music industry, paving the way for future generations of artists. Their contributions helped shape the sound of 90s R&B and continue to influence contemporary music today.

e’re highlighting five that we had on repeat throughout the decade (all the way through to today, to be honest)…