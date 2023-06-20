5 US R&B female groups that ruled the 90s

If you were a teenager in the 90s, chances are that you’re hearing a lot of R&B music at the moment that’s reminiscent of your youth.
With the likes of FLO, Coco Jones and Muni Long harking back to the old-school sounds that dominated the 90s, and drawing inspiration from female artists and groups of that time, it seems like the 90s are back in a big way.
The 1990s saw the rise of several influential and successful female R&B groups. These groups not only achieved commercial success but also had a significant impact on the music industry, paving the way for future generations of artists. Their contributions helped shape the sound of 90s R&B and continue to influence contemporary music today.
e’re highlighting five that we had on repeat throughout the decade (all the way through to today, to be honest)…
1TLC
TLC, consisting of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, achieved immense success in the 90s. Known for their unique blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, they released hit singles like ‘Waterfalls’, ‘No Scrubs’, and ‘Creep’. TLC’s innovative sound, strong vocal harmonies, and empowering lyrics made them one of the most successful and influential female R&B groups of all time.
2Destiny’s Child
Originally formed as a quartet and later becoming a trio with Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, Destiny’s Child became one of the most successful female groups of the 90s. They achieved mainstream success with hits like ‘Say My Name’, ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’, and ‘Survivor’. Destiny’s Child went on to become one of the best-selling girl groups in history, and their members found individual success as well.
3En Vogue
En Vogue was known for their soulful harmonies and stylish performances. With hits like ‘Hold On’, ‘My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)’, and ‘Don’t Let Go (Love)’, they established themselves as one of the premier R&B groups of the 90s, blending contemporary R&B with elements of hip-hop and pop.
4SWV
SWV (Sisters With Voices), composed of Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, had a string of successful R&B hits in the 90s. Their soulful voices and catchy melodies resulted in songs like ‘Weak’, ‘Right Here’, and ‘You’re the One’ becoming fan favourites.
5Xscape
Xscape, a vocal quartet consisting of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, gained popularity with their smooth harmonies and blend of R&B and hip-hop elements. Their hits included ‘Just Kickin’ It’, ‘Understanding’, and ‘Who Can I Run To’.