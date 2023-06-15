Win David Lynch’s ‘Inland Empire’ 4K restoration on Blu-ray

STUDIOCANAL will release a newly re-mastered picture and soundtrack of David Lynch’s mysterious and enigmatic film ‘Inland Empire’ on Blu-Ray and DVD on 19 June.

‘Inland Empire’, directed by David Lynch (‘Mulholland Drive’, ‘The Elephant Man’, ‘The Straight Story’), tells the story of ‘a woman in trouble’. It features an outstanding performance by Laura Dern as Nikki and Peter J. Lucas as Nikki’s husband, with supporting cast, Justin Theroux (Nikki’s co-star, Devon) and Jeremy Irons (Kingsley Stewart), as well as an original soundtrack by David Lynch himself.

Approved by David Lynch, this new 4K master was undertaken by ‘The Criterion Collection’ with the support of STUDIOCANAL. It features 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and uncompressed stereo soundtracks, newly remastered by Lynch. Alongside it, original rerecording mixers Dean Hurley and Ron Eng.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 1 copy on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Wednesday 21st June 2023.

