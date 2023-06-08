Win tickets to see Two Door Cinema Club in Wolverhampton

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a very special UK headline date at The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton on Thursday 6th July 2023. The news follows their recently confirmed huge outdoor summer shows at Community Presents with The Wombats at London’s Crystal Palace and Manchester Castlefield Bowl in July.

Mixing guitar-driven hooks with a dancey, electronic polish, Northern Ireland’s Two Door Cinema Club first gained attention with 2010’s ‘Tourist History’ and singles like ‘What You Know’, ‘Something Good Can Work’ and ‘Undercover Martyn’. The album saw the band cement a global following and they have since produced a hat trick of records of equal merit and success: ‘Beacon’ (2012), ‘Gameshow’ (2016) and ‘False Alarm’ (2019); each scoring Top 10 positions in the official charts of the UK.

Credit: Provided by SJM Concerts

September 2022 saw Two Door Cinema Club release their critically acclaimed fifth studio album ‘Keep On Smiling’. Adopting a freer, more collaborative approach to the creative process it was written and produced by the band both during and coming out of lockdown, with additional production from Jacknife Lee and Dan Grech Marguerat. The record recaptures what originally propelled the group into the mainstream consciousness, and a legacy as one of the UK’s most enduring and beloved bands.

Performing to huge audiences and headlining festivals across the world, this summer Two Door Cinema Club will head to The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton in July.

