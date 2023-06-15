As Bruce Springsteen comes to the UK we look at his influence on Country music and Country’s influence on him

Ahead of Springsteen’s UK show in Birmingham tomorrow night (June 16th) and his upcoming shows in Hyde Park we thought it would be good to highlight his ever-growing influence on Country music and Country music’s historical influence on him!

Bruce Springsteen, often hailed as “The Boss,” is a legendary American singer-songwriter known for his rock and folk-infused sound and heartfelt storytelling. While Springsteen is primarily associated with the Rock genre, his music has demonstrated a significant crossover into the realm of country music. The older Springsteen has got, the more intriguing an intersection there has been between his Rock artistry and the Country music genre, culminating in his lush ‘Western Stars’ album in 2019.

The three Country / Folk artists that appear to have had the biggest influence on Bruce Springsteen’s career are Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and Woody Guthrie. Springsteen has often cited Hank Williams as one of his primary musical influences. Williams’ country style, poignant lyrics, and narrative songwriting resonated deeply with Springsteen’s own storytelling approach. The iconic Johnny Cash, meanwhile, played a crucial role in Springsteen’s musical journey. Cash’s authenticity, distinctive voice, and genre-bending abilities inspired Springsteen to explore the intersection of country, folk, and rock music but perhaps the biggest influence on ‘The Boss’ was Woody Guthrie. Guthrie’s folk music and political activism left an indelible mark on Springsteen’s songwriting as a young man in the 60’s and Guthrie’s narratives, often rooted in social issues, influenced Springsteen’s own commitment to telling stories of everyday people in his music. In his ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ show last year, Springsteen mocked himself and called himself out for a fraud, telling his audiences that he had never done a day’s work in his life and his blue collar anthems were mostly inspired by stories and the people he could see around him.

Within his own music you can often hear the influence of Country music at play. ‘I’m on Fire,’ whilst not explicitly labeled as a country song, embodies many characteristics of the genre. Its slow tempo, atmospheric instrumentation, and Springsteen’s evocative vocal delivery reflect country music’s introspective and emotive qualities. The song has been covered by the likes of Zach Bryan, Whitey Morgan and even Johnny Cash himself around the turn of the century.

Most recently, artists like Lauren Jenkins have been highlighting the influence of Springsteen on Country music. Jenkins covered ‘Hungry Heart’ and ‘Stolen Car’ back in 2020, bringing her own brand of smoky vocals and Country songwriter polish to two classic Springsteen songs.

Another very Country music sounding track is ‘Mansion on the Hill’. This melancholic song from the album ‘Nebraska’ showcases Springsteen’s ability to paint vivid rural landscapes and explore the complexities of longing and loss, reminiscent of traditional country ballads whilst ‘Tougher Than the Rest,’ which was released as part of the album ‘Tunnel of Love’ incorporates elements of country rock, featuring twangy guitar licks and Springsteen’s introspective lyrics exploring themes of love and vulnerability. Emmylou Harris recorded a cover of ‘Tougher than the Rest’ for her 1990 album ‘Brand New Dance.’

Speaking of Emmylou, Harris’ distinctive country voice complemented Springsteen’s style on ‘Mansion on the Hill’, creating a harmonious blend of folk and country influences. She has covered a number of Bruce’s songs over the years. Indeed, ‘Mansion…’ seems to be a popular song for other artists to cover as it’s been done by the likes of Willie and Lukas Nelson, Alabama 3 and even Ryan Adams too.

Springsteen’s foray into country music expanded the genre’s boundaries, attracting new listeners who may not have been previously engaged with traditional country sounds. Albums like ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’, ‘We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions’, ‘Devils and Dust’ and ‘Western Stars’ brought a fusion of Springsteen’s Rock and Folk influences with Country music, helping to blur genre distinctions and inspiring subsequent artists to explore hybrid sounds that encouraged cross-pollination between musical styles. Springsteen’s collaborations with country artists like Emmylou Harris, Bob Seger and Roseanne Cash fostered mutual respect and appreciation between fans of both genres, bridging the divide and creating a sense of unity within the broader musical landscape. The Boss isn’t a Country artist but we still love him like he is one of ours anyway!