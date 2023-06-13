Queens of the Stone Age announce ‘The End is Nero’ UK and European 2023 tour

Queens of the Stone Age have announced ‘The End is Nero’ UK and European arena tour, taking place this autumn.

The run will begin on 4th November at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome before getting to the UK on 14th November at Manchester AO Arena and London’s The O2 on 15th November. It ends on 22nd November at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Queens of The Stone Age fan pre-sale starts today at 10am BST / 11am CEST with public on-sale following Friday 16th June, 10am local time. Main support on all dates comes from The Chats and deep tan.

‘The End Is Nero’ tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is “in a month or two.” They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgement at the door, bring anything and everything else.

The band’s new album ‘In Times New Roman…’ will be released on 16th June 2023 via Matador Records. On the eve of release fans are invited to ring in the long awaited album at MIDNIGHT CLUB parties taking place at record shops and pubs across 23 countries. The MIDNIGHT CLUB starts at 11pm on 15th June and will feature giveaways, exclusive merch including limited edition coloured vinyl, and—in a few select locations—signed merchandise and ticket giveaways. MIDNIGHT CLUB will provide the QOTSA faithful with a first chance to hear ‘In Times New Roman…’ in its entirety, amongst friends, family and of course appropriate levels of bacchanalia.

For more information on the MIDNIGHT CLUB locations, visit: https://qotsa.ffm.to/midnightclub

Queens’ will also headline The Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 on Sunday 25th June. Glastonbury will mark the climax of a week of UK shows starting at Halifax The Piece Hall (Tuesday 20th June), Margate Dreamland (Thursday 22nd June) and Cardiff Castle (Friday 23rd June). All shows sold out immediately upon announcement last month and will see Queens playing on British soil for the first time since their headline show at Finsbury Park in 2018.

The full dates for ‘The End is Nero’ tour are:

04/11/23 Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

05/11/23 Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

07/11/23 Paris – Accor Arena

08/11/23 Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

09/11/23 Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

11/11/23 Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11/11/23 Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

12/11/23 Antwerp – Sportpaleis

14/11/23 Manchester – AO Arena

15/11/23 London – The O2

18/11/23 Glasgow – OVO Hydro

19/11/23 Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

20/11/23 Stockton-on-Tees – Globe Theatre

22/11/23 Dublin – 3Arena

To pre-order ‘In Times New Roman…’, shop new exclusive merchandise or join the sock of the month club visit https://ukstore.qotsa.com/.