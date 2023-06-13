Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue to headline BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester

During The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning it has been announced that Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue will headline BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September 2023.

Tears for Fears will be headlining the Saturday night with their only UK festival appearance this year, and Kylie Minogue will be headlining the Sunday night with her first live UK concert performance for four years. Also, for the first time, there will be a Radio 2 DJ stage where some of the station’s favourite presenters will be playing some of the best music in the world from the past seven decades.

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears for Fears said: “We love playing live and can’t wait to bring some of our favourite songs, old and new, to thousands of Radio 2 listeners.”

Kylie Minogue said: “Over the years I’ve done many unique and varied performances for BBC Radio 2. I’m so excited to be headlining Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester later this year! I can’t wait to celebrate with you all, see you September 17th!”

Joining Tears for Fears on Saturday 16th September are Bananarama, Texas, James Blunt, Deacon Blue, Beverley Knight, Busted and Soft Cell.

Joining Kylie on Sunday 17th September are Pretenders, Shalamar, Rick Astley, Jessie Ware, Lemar, Sam Ryder and Simply Red.

Presenters will also be introducing artists on stage and broadcasting from Radio 2 in the Park across the weekend, with shows and sets available live plus on demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer across the weekend and for 30 days afterwards.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, says: “Radio 2 is proud to play a huge range of timeless, melodic music, in fact around 16,000 different songs, from pop to rock, soul to folk, are played across the station each year. We’re thrilled to reveal Radio 2 in the Park is coming to Leicester, bringing a stellar line-up of artists who have had hits in the past six decades, and who between them have sold over 250 million records and had 250 UK Top 40 hits! We can’t wait to bring our listeners and presenting family together for an unforgettable weekend of live music.”

The full line-up for each day is:

Saturday 16th September

Tears for Fears

Bananarama

Texas

James Blunt with his only UK festival appearance this year

Deacon Blue

Beverley Knight

Busted

Soft Cell

Sunday 17th September

Kylie Minogue

Pretenders

Shalamar

Rick Astley

Jessie Ware

Lemar

Sam Ryder

Simply Red with their only UK festival appearance this year

Tickets for Radio 2 in the Park, held at Victoria Park in Leicester – 35 000 for each day – go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday 14th June at 8.15am, and will be available via www.bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark along with full terms and conditions.