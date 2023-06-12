Kylie Minogue was a surprise performer at Capital’s Summertime Ball

Kylie Minogue surprised fans yesterday when she took to the stage at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

In the blazing heat the Pop Princess performed her explosive new track ‘Padam Padam’, which is currently sitting at number 10 in the midweeks, and her iconic hit “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”.

Wearing a stunning red Grecian inspired frock and backed by a throng of dancers, Kylie – in her very first performance on the legendary Wembley Stadium stage – was a well-kept secret and huge surprised to the 80,000 music fans at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

‘Padam Padam’ is taken from Kylie’s forthcoming album ‘Tension’, which will be released on 22nd September 2023. Yesterday marks the first time that Kylie has performed the song in the UK and it’s her second public performance of it following her appearance on the ‘American Idol’ finale recently.

I wrote recently about how ‘Padam Padam’ is shaping up to be Kylie’s biggest hit in a decade and the buzz around the singer right now is getting louder and louder. The song has picked up support at plenty of major stations but the star’s fans have accused BBC Radio 1 of ageism after they skipped over the track during the Chart First Look on Sunday 4th June.