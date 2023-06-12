HomeMusicLeicester to host this year's BBC Radio 2 in the Park
BBC Radio 2 in the Park
Credit: BBC

Leicester to host this year’s BBC Radio 2 in the Park

BBC Radio 2 in the Park will this year take place at Victoria Park in Leicester on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September it has been announced.

The news was revealed on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning and it will be Radio 2’s biggest-ever live music event outside of London. The artist line-up will be revealed on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday 13th June between 8am and 9.15am.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, says: “I’m thrilled to officially announce today that Leicester will host this year’s Radio 2 in the Park, our much-anticipated live music weekender. We hope it will bring together music lovers from across the nation – whether joining us in Leicester or tuning in wherever they are – with our brilliant family of Radio 2 presenters sharing all the infectious energy of the event on and off stage. Tune into The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show tomorrow, where she will reveal our spectacular line-up… and let the countdown to Radio 2 in the Park this September begin!”

Leicester’s City Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, says: “We’re very excited to be welcoming Radio 2 in the Park to Leicester this summer. Victoria Park has a proud tradition of hosting these big events and they are always a tremendous boost to the area.”

Radio 2 in the Park will be the network’s first flagship event since Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in 2019, which featured performances from Pet Shop Boys, Westlife and Clean Bandit amongst others.

Tickets for Radio 2 in the Park – 35,000 for each day – go on sale on Wednesday 14th June at 8.15am, and will be available via www.bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark along with full terms and conditions.

