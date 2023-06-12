Jethro Tull announce ‘The Seven Decades’ tour for 2024

Jethro Tull will tour the UK next year with their ‘The Seven Decades Tour’ it has been announced.

Kicking off at Bristol Beacon on 17th April 2024, the tour will take in 11 dates and see the band performing songs from across their entire catalogue of music. Tickets for the tour are on sale 9am Friday June 16th from the venues direct or www.Ticketline.co.uk

The tour will encapsulate the seven decades in which Jethro Tull have written and performed music through their 23 studio albums. One of the most important bands that the UK has ever produced, the band continues to push boundaries with their music.

Upon announcing the tour, Ian Anderson, the bands founding member, said, “We have been playing UK tours in many of the same venues for the past 55 years. But the quiet magic of towns and cities I know so well never fails to amuse and amaze. As the equivalent of Michael Portillo with a flute, I tend to use the train for UK tours and travel alone while the others go in a tour bus or vans. Many of the UK theatre venues have changed their names and had the odd facelift, The London Palladium is new for us, as far as I recollect, and takes me back to my youth with nights of TV variety shows. Anyway I digress…

“We shall be playing songs from each of the seven decades of Jethro Tull albums. Learning and rehearsing some half-forgotten tracks from our catalogue is like meeting old friends after a long silence. Yes – they have aged, but the years drop away after a few run-throughs and a couple of beers.

“We hope to see you along the way and bring a hankie for those tearful nostalgic moments. Or to wipe off the flute spit if you are in the front row. Sorry about that!”

The globe trotting The Seven Decades Tour kicks off this August with headline shows and festival appearances through North America before coming to the UK.

The dates for the UK leg are:

April

Wednesday 17 April – Bristol Beacon

Friday 19 April – Bournemouth Pavilion

Saturday 20 April – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Monday 22 April – London Palladium

Tuesday 23 April – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Monday 29 April – Aberdeen Music Hall

Tuesday 30 April – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May

Thursday 2 May – Gateshead Sage

Friday 3 May – Sheffield City Hall

Sunday 5 May – Manchester Lowry

Monday 6 May – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tickets at all venues priced at a face value of £42.50 – £50, except London priced at face value of £60, £50 & £45. Tickets are available direct from the venues or www.Ticketline.co.uk.