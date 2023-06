‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ coming to Prime Video in August – watch the teaser trailer

‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ is coming to Prime Video on 4th August 2023 and you can get your first look with the release of the teaser trailer.

Three episodes of the Original Series will be released on 4th August, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on 1st September. Watch the teaser at the top of this article.

Credit: Hugh Stewart / Amazon Studios

‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ is based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel. The seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

Set against Australia’s breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice’s journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

The series stars Sigourney Weaver (‘Avatar’, ‘Alien’), Asher Keddie (‘Nine Perfect Strangers’), Leah Purcell (‘The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson’), Alycia Debnam-Carey (‘Fear the Walking Dead’), Frankie Adams (‘The Expanse’), Alexander England (‘How to Please a Woman’), Charlie Vickers (‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (‘I Am Woman’), Sebastián Zurita (‘Como Sobrevivir Soltero’), Alyla Browne (‘Nine Perfect Strangers’), and Xavier Samuel (‘Elvis’).

‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season, and executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin.

Ivin directs all seven episodes and Lambert serves as showrunner.