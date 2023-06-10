‘Talk To Me’: UK trailer released for upcoming horror

A new UK trailer has been released for much-buzzed new supernatural horror film ‘Talk To Me’.

The film stars Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto and Marcus Johnson. It is directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou.

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

For now, not much else has been revealed about the film but the trailer, which you can see at the top of this article, promises a nail-biting horror that blurs the line between reality and the supernatural.

‘Talk To Me’ will have its UK premiere as part of Sundance: London on 7th July and it will be released in UK, US and Irish cinemas on 28th July.