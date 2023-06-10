HomeFilm'Insidious: The Red Door' - the final trailer and poster are released

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ – the final trailer and poster are released

Film
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The final trailer and a new poster have been released for ‘Insidious: The Red Door’, the final chapter in the hit horror-franchise.

The fifth instalment in the series, ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ sees the return of original cast members Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. Wilson will direct the film, which also stars Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass.

Insidious: The Red Door
Credit: Sony Pictures UK

In ‘Insidious: The Red Door’, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. 

Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ will be released in cinemas on 7th July 2023.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘Blue Beetle’: two new posters released for the upcoming DC superhero film
Next article
‘Talk To Me’: UK trailer released for upcoming horror

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy