‘Insidious: The Red Door’ – the final trailer and poster are released

The final trailer and a new poster have been released for ‘Insidious: The Red Door’, the final chapter in the hit horror-franchise.

The fifth instalment in the series, ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ sees the return of original cast members Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. Wilson will direct the film, which also stars Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass.

Credit: Sony Pictures UK

In ‘Insidious: The Red Door’, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ will be released in cinemas on 7th July 2023.