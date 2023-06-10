‘The Effects of Lying’ launching on ITVX in July – watch the trailer

‘The Effects of Lying’, a new comedic drama film from ITVX and independent production company Bonaparte Films, will launch on ITVX on 6th July 2023.

Starring Ace Bhatti (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’), Laila Rouass (‘Holby City’), and Lauren Patel (‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’), alongside Navin Chowdhry (‘The End of the F***ing World’), Shaheen Khan (‘Bend it Like Beckham’) and Mark Williams (‘Harry Potter’), the film is directed by Isher Sahota (‘Grace’) and produced by Jon Tarcy (‘Life in Black’).

Naveen (Bhatti) has lived his life by the book; he’s a loyal husband and loving father. He’s sacrificed everything for his family, but today is going to be different. After finding his teenage daughter Simran (Patel) secretly gorging and his dissatisfied wife Sangeeta (Rouass) in bed with his brother (Chowdry), lies come pouring out and the truth is uncovered.

Naveen must now get to grips with the key relationships in his life that he bases his identity on. What is he, if not a husband, a father, a brother? He’s allowed himself to be passive too long, pushed around by the currents of other people’s whims and desires. He must learn to take responsibility for his own life and his own happiness.

The trailer for the film has been released and you can watch it at the top of this article.