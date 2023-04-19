‘Insidious: The Red Door’: the trailer and key art debuts from the latest instalment in the franchise

The official trailer and key art has debuted for ‘Insidious: The Red Door’, the latest instalment in the long-running horror franchise.

The original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

Credit: Sony Pictures UK

The film is directed by Wilson, making his directorial debut, and it also stars Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. It is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is released in cinemas on 7th July 2023.