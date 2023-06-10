HomeMusicBring Me The Horizon announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour
Bring Me The Horizon
Bring Me The Horizon announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Bring Me The Horizon will embark on a headline tour in the UK and Ireland in January 2024 the band has announced.

The news arrived as the band headlined Download Festival for the first time. The tour will coincide with the band’s forthcoming album ‘Post Human: Nex Gen’, due for release later this year. The new tour includes shows at London’s The O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Manchester’s AO Arena whilst making a hometown return to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena next January.

They will be joined by special guests Bad Omens, Casseytte and Static Dress for the run. Presales will start Wednesday 14th June at 10am, with general on-sale following on Friday 16th June at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk

Bring Me The Horizon have sold over 5 million albums globally to date and played sold-out shows in over 50 countries, including two sold out nights at London’s O2, a night at The Forum in Los Angeles, wowing a traditionally non-rock crowd at Glastonbury Festival in 2016 and 2018 and a headline slot in 2022’s Reading & Leeds Festival. 

Bring Me The Horizon are vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish.

The full list of dates for 2024 is:

Tuesday 9th January                     Cardiff, UK                                     Cardiff International Arena
Wednesday 10th January              Bournemouth, UK                          Bournemouth International Centre
Friday 12th January                       Birmingham, UK                            Utilita Arena
Saturday 13th January                   Manchester, UK                            AO Arena
Sunday 14th January                     Glasgow, UK                                 OVO Hydro
Tuesday 16th January                   Newcastle, UK                              Utilita Arena
Wednesday 17th January              Liverpool, UK                                M&S Bank Arena
Friday 18th January                       Sheffield, UK                                 Utilita Arena
Saturday 20th January                   London, UK                                  The O2 Arena
Tuesday 23rd January                   Dublin, Ireland                               3 Arena

