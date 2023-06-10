Bring Me The Horizon announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Bring Me The Horizon will embark on a headline tour in the UK and Ireland in January 2024 the band has announced.

The news arrived as the band headlined Download Festival for the first time. The tour will coincide with the band’s forthcoming album ‘Post Human: Nex Gen’, due for release later this year. The new tour includes shows at London’s The O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Manchester’s AO Arena whilst making a hometown return to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena next January.

They will be joined by special guests Bad Omens, Casseytte and Static Dress for the run. Presales will start Wednesday 14th June at 10am, with general on-sale following on Friday 16th June at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.

Bring Me The Horizon have sold over 5 million albums globally to date and played sold-out shows in over 50 countries, including two sold out nights at London’s O2, a night at The Forum in Los Angeles, wowing a traditionally non-rock crowd at Glastonbury Festival in 2016 and 2018 and a headline slot in 2022’s Reading & Leeds Festival.

Bring Me The Horizon are vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish.

The full list of dates for 2024 is:

Tuesday 9th January Cardiff, UK Cardiff International Arena

Wednesday 10th January Bournemouth, UK Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 12th January Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

Saturday 13th January Manchester, UK AO Arena

Sunday 14th January Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

Tuesday 16th January Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena

Wednesday 17th January Liverpool, UK M&S Bank Arena

Friday 18th January Sheffield, UK Utilita Arena

Saturday 20th January London, UK The O2 Arena

Tuesday 23rd January Dublin, Ireland 3 Arena