Kylie Minogue reaches new chart peak with ‘Padam Padam’

Kylie Minogue has leapt up another 11 places to number 12 in the Official Charts Singles Chart with her latest single ‘Padam Padam’.

Earlier in the week the song was at number 6 in the midweeks, likely due to the release of the physical single via Kylie’s official store, which fans had been pre-ordering in droves. ‘Padam Padam’ now matches 2014 single ‘Into the Blue’, which was the singer’s last solo single to chart in the Top 20 (Kylie enjoyed a number 8 peak with Taio Cruz on their single ‘Higher’ in 2010).

Momentum for ‘Padam Padam’ has been picking up since the song was released last month. I wrote recently about how the song was heading for the Top 10 and looks set to be Kylie’s biggest hit in over a decade. On Sunday, fans took to Twitter in droves to accuse BBC Radio 1 of ageism when they skipped playing ‘Padam Padam’ during their First Look show, which counts down the Top 20 based on the midweeks.

Today Kylie released a ‘Padam Padam’ EP on digital and streaming services featuring the single version of the song along with the extended mix, which up until now had only been available as a download from Kylie’s official store. Speculation is rife that remixes may be on the way soon.

‘Padam Padam’ has been picking up traction with celebrities as well as fans. Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande are just some of the high profile names that have been using the song in their posts on social media.

In the US the song has reached number 10 on the US Dance/Electronic Songs chart, marking Kylie’s highest entry on that chart since it was launched in 2013.

Kylie will release her new album ‘Tension’ on 22nd September 2023, which is available for pre-order now.

