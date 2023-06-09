Sam Smith and Madonna team-up for new single ‘Vulgar’

Sam Smith and Madonna have unleashed their new track ‘Vulgar’, which they’ve been teasing on social media for the past few weeks.

Produced by ILYA for MXM Productions, Cirkut, Ryan Tedder, Omer Fedi, Jimmy Napes, Sam and Madonna’s vocal producer and engineer Lauren D’elia, the song was recorded the day after Madonna introduced Smith’s performance with Kim Petras on the Grammys.

During her speech the Queen of Pop said, “Are you ready for some controversy? If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something. That’s where you make noise.”

‘Vulgar’ echoes the sentiments of Madonna’s speech and its an expletive-filled mostly spoken-word track punctuated by an Eastern string break. The two-and-half-minute song is a slap-back to repression and demand for respect.

You can take a listen to the track at the top of this article. What do you think?

