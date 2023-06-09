Maluma continues to tease ‘Don Juan’ album with cheeky new single ‘Coco Loco’

Colombian superstar Maluma continues to tease fans ahead of the release of his upcoming album ‘Don Juan’, by unveiling cheeky new single ‘Coco Loco’.

‘Coco Loco’ – ‘Crazy Coconut’ in English – is the latest track to be released from the new album and it follows ‘La Fórmula’ with Marc Anthony, ‘La Reina’ and ‘Diablo, Que Chimba’ alongside Anuel AA. Musically the song is very much the kind of track you’d expect from Maluma, mixing tropical beats with reggaeton elements while the star sings and raps.

Lyrically, the song is about Maluma being hung up on a girl that’s driving him a little crazy. It fits into the ‘Don Juan’ theme he’s been teasing on social media, as he continues to position himself as a passionate man who loves beautiful women.

The song arrives with a video directed by Jessy Terrero and produced by Cinema Giants and Royalty Films. Following several teasers over the last week, the full video can now be watched at the top of this article, and it’s set on the streets of a stormy Miami.

During the clip, Maluma stages his own concert in the rain, backed by his usual bevy of beautiful dancers, when his original show is cancelled due to the weather. A shirtless Maluma can be seen performing ‘Coco Loco’ on a sofa and dancing in the rain while enjoying his over Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal.

Maluma will return to Europe this summer as part of his ‘Don Juan World Tour’, ahead of the US leg of the tour. Fans can see him at the following dates:

June 16: Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

June 18: Ibiza, Spain

June 23: Vienne, France

June 24: Basel, Switzerland

July 1: Seville, Spain

July 2: Ibiza, Spain

July 5: Sicily, Italy

July 7: Malaga, Spain

July 8: Las Palmas, Spain

July 11: Montreaux, Switzerland

July 12: Rome, Italy

July 14: Gdansk, Poland

July 16: Naples, Italy

Tickets for the shows are on sale now at https://maluma.online/conciertos-maluma.

‘Coco Loco’ is available to download and stream now.