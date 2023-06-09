Liam Gallagher to release ‘Knebworth 22’ live album in August

Liam Gallagher will celebrate his two-night Knebworth Park shows from 2022 with the release of new live album ‘Knebworth 22’ on 11th August 2023.

The two shows saw 170,000 fans witness Gallagher performing his solo hits alongside classics from the Oasis catalogue. To mark the album announcement, a live performance video has been released for ‘Roll It Over’, a song that originally featured on Oasis’ ‘Standing on the Shoulder of Giants’ album.

Gallager says, “So we recorded the Knebworth gigs we did last year. We all sound Biblical, turn it up ENJOY, LGx.”

‘Knebworth 22’ is now available to pre-order or pre-save. In addition to its digital release, physical formats included standard and deluxe CDs, black double-vinyl and sun yellow double-vinyl. A striking olive and black marble double-vinyl edition is also available exclusively from Gallagher’s official store.

Gallagher will play select international festivals this summer, including a UK festival exclusive headline set at Boardmasters before culminating with Summersonic shows in Tokyo and Osaka.

Credit: Warner Records

The track list for ‘Knebworth 22’ is: