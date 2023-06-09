5 songs you have to add to your summer 2023 playlist

With a heatwave incoming this weekend, it’s time to properly kick off the summer and we’ve got five song recommendations to help you soundtrack the scorching weather.
When the sun is blazing, there’s nothing better than some fantastic pop beats to keep the vibe high and the mood light. We’ve picked five songs that are working their way up the charts and amassing millions of streams, that we think will make the perfect addition to your summer playlist.
From Kylie Minogue through to Colombian superstar Maluma, keep reading to find out what songs we’ve selected…
1Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’
Kylie Minogue is back in the charts with her biggest hit in years thanks to the insanely catchy ‘Padam Padam’ from her upcoming album ‘Tension’. A slice of pulsating, cool pop that takes us back to the ‘Fever’ and ‘X’ eras, ‘Padam Padam’ has set social media on fire and is on the verge of crashing into the Top 10. Play it a few times and tell us you can get it out of your head because we can’t.
2Bad Bunny – ‘Where She Goes’
Still not a household name here in the UK, Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars in the world right now. Everything he touches turns to gold and his latest album ‘El Verano Sin Ti’ was one of the most successful of the past year. New song ‘Where She Goes’ is a slice of classic Bad Bunny packed with beats, atmosphere and the star’s distinctive vocals.
3Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’
By this point Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s ‘Miracle’ has been number one forever BUT we still can’t get enough of it. That 90s trance feel takes us right back to the golden age of dance music with Ellie’s vocals suitably haunting while Calvin’s beats explode into euphoria. One of the best dance songs in years!
4Becky Hill x Lewis Thompson – ‘Side Effects’
Speaking of dance superstars, Becky Hill is single handedly keeping dance in the mainstream and her latest single ‘Side Effects’ with Lewis Thompson is another banger. Sounding both very 90s and uber-modern, the song is a dance banger that demands to be played as loud as possible. Who knows? Your neighbours might enjoy it too.
5Maluma – ‘Coco Loco’
If there’s one star on the planet who knows how to deliver summer-ready tunes it’s Colombian superstar Maluma. ‘Coco Loco’ was only released today yet we’ve played it to death. The latest track from his upcoming ‘Don Juan’ album ‘Coco Loco’ is infectious, cheeky and unmistakably Maluma. Crank it up super loud!