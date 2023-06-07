‘Expend4bles’: action-packed trailer released for latest instalment

The new trailer has been released for ‘Expend4bles’, the latest instalment in ‘The Expendables’ franchise.

Coming to cinemas on 22nd September 2023, the film is directed by Scott Waugh, with a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer & Tad Daggerhart and Max Adams, story by Spenser Cohen and Kurt Wimmer & Tad Daggerhart, based on characters created by David Callaham.

Credit: Lionsgate UK

The cast includes Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, with Andy Garcia and Sylvester Stallone. Producers include Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner and Jason Statham.

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in ‘Expend4bles’. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia.

Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

‘Expend4bles’ will be released in cinemas on 22nd September 2023.