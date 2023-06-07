A Look at High-Profile Actors in Low-Profile Roles

Hollywood is full of famous actors who were once battling in audition rooms just to advance to the next round of casting. No matter how famous a star becomes, from Jennifer Aniston to Leonardo DiCaprio, there’s always a trail of breadcrumbs that leads back to an embarrassing commercial or cameo. It’s simply the nature of Hollywood.

However, not all obscure roles are quick on-screen appearances. Many actors have taken on more serious roles in low-profile films before hitting it big. Regardless of budget or story, these early projects can sometimes hit new heights later on—especially if fans are interested in seeing some of the first performances from a brand-new movie star.

Let’s take a look back at some of the most surprising and low-profile appearances from Hollywood elites who later went on to grab international fame.

‘Croupier’, Clive Owen

This 1998 film saw Clive Owen step into the shoes of a moody and introverted croupier. For those who don’t know, a croupier is the dealer of a roulette game. Today, it’s common for players to search for fully virtual platforms since they’re a lot more convenient than heading to a brick-and-mortar establishment. That means most people aren’t playing with a croupier anymore.

However, Owen’s performance helped launch his career. In ‘Croupier’, audiences are taken straight into his mind in this neo-noir crime drama. The aspiring writer sees a lot when he’s on the job, and the film’s usage of interior monologues creates a highly immersive atmosphere.

‘The NeverEnding Story III’, Jack Black

This 1994 fantasy-adventure film was the last in ‘The NeverEnding Story’ franchise of the 1980s—which meant that not many people recognized the young Jack Black. He stepped into the role of Slip, Bastian’s school bully and primary nemesis. Slip and his gang of ‘Nasties’ bombard Bastian with trouble after he escapes them by re-entering Fantasia. The role was one of many small parts that Black played—but it’s notable because it’s one of the few where he plays a (non-comedic) villain.

‘Save the Last Dance’, Kerry Washington

Back in 2001, Hollywood was in its dancing heyday. But before hits like ‘You Got Served’, ‘Honey’, and ‘Step Up’ hit theatres, there was ‘Save the Last Dance’. This coming-of-age tale saw an unlikely pair prepare for a huge dance rehearsal – and Kerry Washington plays the role of their on-again, off-again supporter as Chenille Reynolds. At the time, no one recognized Washington – but, similar to Black (mentioned above), Washington’s role is interesting because it puts her in the seat of an antagonist, which she isn’t known for.

Credit: Pexels

‘The OC’, Chris Pratt

One of the world’s biggest international Hollywood ‘sweethearts’ is Chris Pratt. The actor was originally known for playing a goofy and lovable side character in the ‘Parks & Recreation’ television series, which then escalated into more serious roles in action-adventure projects like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, ‘Jurassic World’ and, more recently, a Super Mario reboot.

But before he was a lovable dork or a six-pack-having superhero, Pratt was drifting around smaller roles. And one of his strangest and lowest profile ones came during the fourth and final season of ‘The O.C.’, a coming-of-age drama set in LA. In his role as Ché Cook, he was a radicalized environmentalist who compromised Summer Roberts’ future by framing her for a laboratory break-in.

‘Philadelphia’, Tom Hanks

This 1993 legal drama isn’t a low-profile film—and Tom Hanks had already established himself as a major actor in Hollywood by the time it was shot. However, the role marked one of Hanks’ first dramatic exposés—one that would lead directly to future projects like ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘Cast Away’, ‘The Green Mile’, and many others.

In the film, Hanks portrays a man who’s on a mission to hold his former employer accountable for maltreatment. The role saw him act alongside Denzel Washington, which pushed Hanks’ acting to a new echelon. Though considered a sleeper film at the time of its release, ‘Philadelphia’ was later nominated for multiple Academy Awards.