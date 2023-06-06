Kylie Minogue fans accuse BBC Radio 1 of ageism after ‘Padam Padam’ snub

Kylie Minogue is dominating the headlines and the charts at the moment with her new single ‘Padam Padam’ but fans are claiming that the singer is a victim of ageism following a seeming snub by BBC Radio 1.

On Sunday night during ‘The Official Chart: First Look on Radio 1’ with Katie Thistleton, it was noted by fans that all of the Top 10 songs were played with the exception of ‘Padam Padam’. The apparent snub came as a surprise to fans who were celebrating the news that the song had leapt from 23 to number 6 in the midweek update.

After playing Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’, a song that has been out for over a year now, Thistleton mentioned that Kylie was at 6 with ‘Padam Padam’ but didn’t play the song before moving straight on to play David Kushner’s ‘Daylight’. Fans took to social media in droves to air their thoughts on Kylie not being played.

@BBCR1 So what is your excuse for not playing a song that climbed 17 places to 6? Is Kylie Minogue so hated by radio 1 they can't even give her one play. You are a sexist and ageist station. Shocking — jon noakes (@NoakesJon) June 4, 2023

Radio 1 garbage station refusing to play Kylie Minogue again💀 ageism really has them thinking the crap they put on air every day is good music. — Berry. (@shanietwain) June 4, 2023

Radio 1 played the entire top 10 except for Kylie at #6 – ageism is so gross, the song is a bop https://t.co/qz7UkLm0KJ — celestial 🍷💔☀️ (@celestialttv) June 5, 2023

While Kylie hasn’t been played on BBC Radio 1 for years now, it was expected that ‘Padam Padam’ would at least get played during ‘The Official Chart: First Look’ given it’s set to be the week’s highest climber. Since its release, ‘Padam Padam’ has been playlisted by stations such as Capital FM, added to top playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, and topped The Big Top 40 chart.

I wrote on Sunday about how Kylie is enjoying the biggest hit she’s had in a decade with ‘Padam Padam’ predicted to climb up to the Top 10 this weekend. The song is the lead single from her forthcoming sixteenth studio album ‘Tension’, due for release on 22nd September 2023.

I reached out to BBC Radio 1 for comment but at the time of writing this article, there had been no response from the station.

Kylie’s album ‘Tension’ is available for pre-order now and ‘Padam Padam’ is available to stream and download.

