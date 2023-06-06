HomeMusicThe Charlatans announce headline UK tour for November and December 2023
The Charlatans announce headline UK tour for November and December 2023

The Charlatans have announced details of a major UK headline tour for November and December.

The run, which includes dates at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London Troxy, follows the band’s appearances at Y Not and Victorious Festivals alongside a co headline show at Halifax Piece Hall with fellow Mancunion Johnny Marr.

The Charlatans have enjoyed more than 30 years in the music business, establishing themselves as a force in British music. They’ve achieved 13 Top 40 studio albums, including three number ones, and 22 Top 40 singles, four of which reached the Top 10.

More recently The Charlatans released a career spanning vinyl box collection ‘A Head Full Of Ideas’.  
 
The band – Tim Burgess, Mark Collins, Martin Blunt and Tony Rogers – remain one of the most brilliant live acts around, a finely honed musical powerhouse the world adores. Their back catalogue is a non-stop jukebox of indie rock’s greatest hits including the instantly recognisable ‘The Only One I Know’, ‘Weirdo’, ‘Just When You’re Thinkin’ Things Over’, ‘One to Another’, ‘How High’, ‘North Country Boy’ and ‘Come Home Baby’.    

The full dates are:

Fri 24 Nov 2023                 Newcastle O2 City Hall
Sat 25 Nov 2023                Glasgow Barrowland
Tue 28 Nov 2023               Sheffield O2 Academy
Wed 29 Nov 2023             Bristol O2 Academy
Fri 01 Dec 2023                  Cardiff University Great Hall
Sat 02 Dec 2023                Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
Sun 03 Dec 2023               Leeds O2 Academy
Tue 05 Dec 2023               Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall
Thu 07 Dec 2023               London Troxy
Fri 08 Dec 2023                  Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls
Sun 10 Dec 2023               Nottingham Rock City

Tickets for The Charlatans headline tour go on sale Friday 9th June at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans can get access to an exclusive tickets pre-sale from Wednesday 7th June at 10am if they sign up to The Charlatans mailing list, here.
 

