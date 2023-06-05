‘Not Going Out’ returns to BBC One this month

‘Not Going Out’, Lee Mack’s multi-award-winning hit show and the longest running sitcom on air, is set to return to BBC One this June.

With the start date of 23rd June pencilled in (TBC), the series continues around the anarchy of a packed family life with the couple crashing from one near-disaster to the next.

We return to the suburban chaos of Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) as they’re asked to cover for uptight ice-queen Anna (Abigail Cruttenden) as she allegedly attends ‘secret’ Italian lessons. Lee is immediately convinced Anna is up to no good and, having to lie to his best friend Toby (Hugh Dennis), is not-so-slowly spiralling into an anxious mess. As ever when there’s a delicate situation that needs sensitive handling, Lee could approach it cautiously… or go full sleuth in a bid to personally crack the case!

Usually close at hand are Lucy’s lovely mum Wendy (Deborah Grant) and curmudgeonly dad Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead), and we know very well what they think about their daughter’s wisecracking husband.

Produced by Avalon, ‘Not Going Out’ is directed by Nick Wood and produced by Jamie Rix. The Executive Producers are Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, Lee Mack and Jon Thoday.

The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Gregor Sharp.