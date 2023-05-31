‘Spiritle’ coming to PC and Mobile this summer

‘Spiritle’, from Chinese indie developer Fabled Game Studio, is coming to Android, iOS and PC this summer.

In ‘Spiritle’, play and incarnate a Spirit of one of the four elements, Nature, Earth, Water and Fire, and battle others to regain your place in the World Tree. After selecting a Spirit, their skills and equipping a ring, players deploy their characters and move onto the board to open tiles and reveal new lands. If a player pairs two identical lands, they can attack their fellow competitors, with each Spirit having their own strategy and abilities to attack with. Choose the correct set of skills to outwit your opponents. ‘Spiritle’ is easy to pick up but difficult to master – victory will only come to the most cunning strategist.

Credit: Fabled Game Studio

Challenge your opponents in a variety of different modes including Classic battle, a competitive matchmaking mode with a leaderboard; the seasonal Cooperative mode for chaotic 2v2 action; and a Custom mode to play privately with friends. The World Tree is binded with seasons, with the release season of Earth presenting the tree of Brutality. With eight Spirit characters to choose from and four fully functional seasons to battle on, as well as each season’s World Tree passives, champion the board and become the ultimate tactical gamer!

“’Spiritle’ incorporates core tabletop and experiences into a package that players can pick up and play with anyone”, said Nicholas Lavergne, Game Producer at Fabled Game Studio. “It’s as if chess, ‘Catan’ and ‘Mario Party’ gave birth to this charmingly strategic-yet-casual party game. We are so excited to share the game with players across the globe, with cross-platform support across PC and mobile it doesn’t matter where you are to play!”

Wishlist ‘Spiritle’ on Steam now at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1493260/Spiritle/.