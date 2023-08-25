BLACKPINK debuts new song ‘The Girls’ – watch the video

The global phenomenon BLACKPINK has once again set the music world ablaze with their irresistible new single, ‘The Girls’, marking their triumphant return since their record-breaking chart-topper album ‘BORN PINK’. The track is available for listening via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records, showcasing the quartet’s signature style and their empowered, upbeat energy.

As a vibrant celebration of their meteoric ascent to the summit of the music industry, “The Girls” made its debut on BLACKPINK’s popular mobile game, THE GAME. Known for their bold and unapologetic attitude, the song captures their essence as it radiates defiance and joy.

Over infectious bouncy beats, the chorus of ‘The Girls’ resonates with the lyrics, “Stop sign, we burning it down. Better watch out, we coming in loud.” Emphasizing their formidable presence, the hitmakers issue a warning, “Bang bang! Just playing around, don’t mess with the girls with the girls with the girls.” Comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the group’s innovative video for the song continues to uphold their reputation.

Simultaneously with this musical release, the acclaimed quartet is all set to grace the stage at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles for the grand finale of their WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] ENCORE on August 26. The extended leg of the tour showcased their electrifying performances in major stadiums across the United States. Commencing on August 12, BLACKPINK enthralled audiences at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Their previous album, ‘BORN PINK’, continues to be a monumental achievement in BLACKPINK’s career. Featuring global hits like ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Ice Cream’ (a collaboration with Selena Gomez), the album was followed by THE ALBUM in 2020, which received universal acclaim. The project debuted at No. 2 on both the U.S. Billboard 200 and the UK Official Chart. Selling over 1.4 million copies worldwide, BLACKPINK made history as the first K-pop girl group to surpass the one million sales mark.

With the infectious rhythm of “The Girls,” BLACKPINK embarks on a new era, captivating more fans around the world with their irresistible charm and undeniable talent. As anticipation soars for their encore world tour performance, BLACKPINK’s star continues to ascend, leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene.